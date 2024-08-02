Burgenland wants less bureaucracy in construction

Chamber of Commerce welcomes easing of the building law

Most recently, the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce has also come forward with a "cry of joy": this would address a long-standing demand. The state did not want to reveal too much at the moment; a presentation of the amendment to the law is due to take place in September. According to the Chamber of Commerce, however, the new law stipulates that an inspection of the construction project by the authorities should no longer be necessary in future if the documents are submitted in full and with the necessary signatures. A confirmation from the authorities would then be sufficient.