Change in the law
Burgenland wants less bureaucracy in construction
The state of Burgenland wants to speed up building permits. The planned amendment to the law, which is due to come into force in September, is also welcomed by the Chamber of Commerce.
Whether it is the construction of hotels or photovoltaic systems: building authorities are regularly criticized by both commercial and private developers because the waiting time for approval often takes months. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has announced a reform of the building law that should no longer remain this way. Work is already underway behind the scenes.
Chamber of Commerce welcomes easing of the building law
Most recently, the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce has also come forward with a "cry of joy": this would address a long-standing demand. The state did not want to reveal too much at the moment; a presentation of the amendment to the law is due to take place in September. According to the Chamber of Commerce, however, the new law stipulates that an inspection of the construction project by the authorities should no longer be necessary in future if the documents are submitted in full and with the necessary signatures. A confirmation from the authorities would then be sufficient.
Reform also an advantage for faster business premises procedures
Faster approvals and fewer bureaucratic hurdles are also hoped for in business premises procedures. "This change would be an important step for new buildings and conversions in companies and will save a lot of effort, time and nerves," says the Chamber of Commerce.
The governor's office also states that the aim is to simplify official procedures for construction projects for regional businesses, particularly with the aim of curbing the current "uncontrolled growth" of necessary expert reports. Neighborhood rights are not to be restricted by the new law.
