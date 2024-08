Fleeing from police: Driver (24) dies after crash!

Fatal crash after overtaking maneuver

When the officers took up the pursuit, fate took its course: in the course of the escape, the 24-year-old broke through a barrier and the officers lost visual contact. A short time later, the fugitive was spotted again in the Wildpretstraße area. From a distance, the officers had to watch as the car carried out an overtaking maneuver and then collided head-on with a truck trailer parked on the side of the road. The 24-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene of the accident.