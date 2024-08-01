Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Numerous auditions

Zendaya really wanted a role in ‘Descendants’

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 15:00

Zendaya auditioned "many times" for roles in the "Descendants" movies, but it didn't "go her way".

comment0 Kommentare

The "Dune: Part Two" actress was already a teen star for Disney Channel thanks to shows like "Shake It Up" and "K.C. Undercover" and "really" wanted to be part of the network's movie series, which featured Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and the late Cameron Boyce as the children of classic Disney villains.

Much effort invested
But her numerous attempts to land a role still didn't work. Cornelia Frame, the former vice president of casting and talent relations at Disney Channel, told the "Magical Rewind" podcast, "Zendaya auditioned many times for 'Descendants' and that was a big deal. I mean, a really big deal that she auditioned over and over again. She really wanted it and in the end it just didn't go her way."

Zendaya outfit from the Met Gala 2024 would fit perfectly in a "Descendants" movie ... (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Zendaya outfit from the Met Gala 2024 would fit perfectly in a "Descendants" movie ...
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

"Things happen for a reason"
Frame noted that Zendaya put "so much effort and so much work" into her auditions, but ultimately it was "just one of those things."

She believes the "Greatest Showman" actress' career would have been very different had she landed the unknown role, as it may have kept her from landing her first feature film role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in which she portrays MJ. She added: "Now that I think about it, I wonder, would 'Spider-Man' have happened at the exact same time? Things happen for a reason and you often book this other thing that's great when you don't get anything else."

Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts in "Descendants: The Rise Of Red" (Bild: Disney/Edward Herrera)
Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts in "Descendants: The Rise Of Red"
(Bild: Disney/Edward Herrera)
Brandy as Cinderella in "Descendants: The Rise Of Red" (Bild: Disney/Edward Herrera)
Brandy as Cinderella in "Descendants: The Rise Of Red"
(Bild: Disney/Edward Herrera)
Malia Baker as Chloe and Kylie Cantrall as Red (Bild: Disney/Kwaku Alston)
Malia Baker as Chloe and Kylie Cantrall as Red
(Bild: Disney/Kwaku Alston)

Rita Ora as the evil Queen of Hearts
The original film "Descendants" was released in 2015 and was followed by sequels in 2017 and 2019 as well as the spin-offs "Descendants: The Royal Wedding" - an animated film - and the newly released film "Descendants: The Rise of Red", in which Rita Ora plays the evil Queen of Hearts from Wonderland and the singer Brandy Cinderella in a really great way.

And who knows, maybe there will also be a brilliant villain role for Zendeya in the future in the film series, in which the stories of the descendants of Disney villains, princes and princesses are told ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf