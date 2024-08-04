Frail Body focus on therapy in scream mode

Honesty in art

He also realized what the band could achieve with their music. "While it was initially a selfish form of therapy, my lyrics are now being interpreted and felt by other people. They come up to us after the concerts and talk about their lives." Although it has to be said: Picking up the lyric sheet doesn't hurt comprehension, as Shaffer is on the road screaming fiercely most of the time. Regardless of this, he feels lucky to be able to show an honesty in his art "that also protects the songs. At the end of the day, what I sing is true." Parallel to the writing process, he went through a healing process. "Now it's possible for me to hug someone and say: I know what you're going through."



APA/Christoph Griessner