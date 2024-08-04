Cabaret by the lake
With the “Krone” to the best cabaret artists
From September 12 to 22, the motto in Oggau in Burgenland is once again a bit of fun is a must. Here, the best cabaret artists in the country invite you to the "Kabarett am See" and you can be there live. The "Krone" is giving away tickets for selected events on site.
The renowned cabaret festival "Kabarett am See" returns and opens its doors from 12.09. to 22.09.2023. In the familiar and elegant atmosphere of the Oggauer Gemeindekeller and in the Bad Sauerbrunn spa gardens, the event will be a true feast for the senses. The Burgenland Cabaret Prize will also be awarded here again as part of the festival.
The creative minds behind the festival, directors Flo and Wisch, are proud to be able to present the following outstanding colleagues to the audience in the intimate setting of the festival. You can find more information about the cabaret event HERE.
Take part now and win
With the "Krone" you can get tickets for the following cabaret artists:
- 3x2 tickets for the Burgenland Cabaret Award on 12. 9 incl. welcome drink in the Gemeindekeller Oggau
- 3x2 tickets for Willi Astor on 13.9 incl. welcome drink in the Gemeindekeller Oggau
- 3x2 tickets for the Kernölamazonen on 14.9 (15:00 and 20:00) incl. welcome drink at the Gemeindekeller Oggau
- 3x2 tickets for Evelin Pichler, audience winner of last year's cabaret prize, on 19.9 incl. welcome drink in the Gemeindekeller Oggau
- 3x2 tickets for Roland Düringer on 20.9 incl. welcome drink in the Gemeindekeller Oggau
- 3x2 tickets for Weinzettl & Rudle on 21.9 incl. welcome drink at the Gemeindekeller Oggau
- 3x2 tickets for Rubey & Schwarz on 22.9 incl. welcome drink in the Kurpark Bad Sauerbrunn
Simply fill in the form below and with a bit of luck you could win an evening full of wuchteln and punchlines at the Kabarett am See. The closing date for entries is August 11.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.