Because of riots
Trieste: Night-time ban on the sale of drinks
After several night-time riots in Trieste, the mayor of the Italian port city has now decided to ban the sale of drinks at night.
The sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is prohibited from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day. The measure also applies to vending machines, the municipal administration announced on Wednesday. In addition, bars and pubs are to close their doors at 11.30 pm. Those who do not comply with the regulations will face fines of up to 3000 euros. The measure applies from August 1 to September 14.
Police identified 500 young people on Wednesday as part of a large-scale raid in the city center of Trieste and on local beaches to combat brawls and bullying, reported the local newspaper "Il Piccolo". The youth groups, including girls, organize fights for money, according to the investigators. The clashes were documented with video footage and published on several social media platforms, according to the report.
Similar ban also in Udine
The city of Udine was also recently confronted with the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency. In June, the mayor of Udine, Alberto Felice De Toni, signed an ordinance that also banned the sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the municipal area from 9 p.m. in the evening until 8 a.m. the next day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.