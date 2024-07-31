Vorteilswelt
Because of riots

Trieste: Night-time ban on the sale of drinks

31.07.2024 21:20

After several night-time riots in Trieste, the mayor of the Italian port city has now decided to ban the sale of drinks at night.

The sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is prohibited from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day. The measure also applies to vending machines, the municipal administration announced on Wednesday. In addition, bars and pubs are to close their doors at 11.30 pm. Those who do not comply with the regulations will face fines of up to 3000 euros. The measure applies from August 1 to September 14.

Italian police officers investigating (Bild: AFP)
Italian police officers investigating
(Bild: AFP)

Police identified 500 young people on Wednesday as part of a large-scale raid in the city center of Trieste and on local beaches to combat brawls and bullying, reported the local newspaper "Il Piccolo". The youth groups, including girls, organize fights for money, according to the investigators. The clashes were documented with video footage and published on several social media platforms, according to the report.

Similar ban also in Udine
The city of Udine was also recently confronted with the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency. In June, the mayor of Udine, Alberto Felice De Toni, signed an ordinance that also banned the sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the municipal area from 9 p.m. in the evening until 8 a.m. the next day.

Folgen Sie uns auf