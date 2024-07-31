Trieste: Night-time ban on the sale of drinks

The sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is prohibited from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day. The measure also applies to vending machines, the municipal administration announced on Wednesday. In addition, bars and pubs are to close their doors at 11.30 pm. Those who do not comply with the regulations will face fines of up to 3000 euros. The measure applies from August 1 to September 14.