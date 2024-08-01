Vorteilswelt
Hartberg's new player:

The defensive all-rounder is no couch potato!

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 09:00

Hartberg warmed up for Saturday's Bundesliga opener at home against LASK with an 11:1 win in the cup in Bischofshofen - seven goals were scored by new signings. Bulls loanee Justin Omoregie has also scored once.

Against Scotland, Werner Gregoritsch used the physically incredibly present defensive all-rounder Justin Omoregie, who had played in Salzburg's 2021 Youth League team with the likes of Adeyemi, Prass, Sucic, Seiwald, Affengruber and Dedic in Liverpool, for the first time in the ÖFB Under-21 team. After a number of injuries, the dark-skinned Viennese ("my dad is Nigerian, my mom is Polish, a funny mix") now wants to make his long-awaited breakthrough on the big stage in Hartberg.

What do fans need to know about the 20-year-old? "I'm a player who always gives everything," smiles the 191 cm giant, "I can play several positions, I don't have a favorite position, I play wherever the coach needs me. At the moment I'm in midfield."

Justin has played with Salzburg's Youth League team against Wolfsburg and many other major international clubs.
Justin has played with Salzburg's Youth League team against Wolfsburg and many other major international clubs.
(Bild: 2021 FC Red Bull Salzburg)

It's not just because he knows Elias Havel, Elias Scherf and Onurhan Babuscu from the national team that the Red Bull youngster feels really at home at TSV: "I've been given a great welcome. Everything is very familiar here." Eastern Styria has already been a good springboard for many Red Bull loanees such as Diakite, Sangare, Camara and Diarra, which gives Justin (who the Bulls could bring back in the winter thanks to a clause) hope: "The way Hartberg invests in player development really says a lot"

What does he think Hartberg are capable of? "I see a team with incredible quality with the ball. We also want to do more against the ball this year and you've already seen good approaches in the test matches. I'm in a positive mood."

Away from soccer, the man from the Danube city raves about basketball: "I'm a fan of NBA team Milwaukee because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. But I also play myself. I'm an active guy, I'm not a couch potato."




Volker Silli
Volker Silli
