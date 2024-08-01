The defensive all-rounder is no couch potato!

It's not just because he knows Elias Havel, Elias Scherf and Onurhan Babuscu from the national team that the Red Bull youngster feels really at home at TSV: "I've been given a great welcome. Everything is very familiar here." Eastern Styria has already been a good springboard for many Red Bull loanees such as Diakite, Sangare, Camara and Diarra, which gives Justin (who the Bulls could bring back in the winter thanks to a clause) hope: "The way Hartberg invests in player development really says a lot"