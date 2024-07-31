Doctors from Upper Austria saved their lives

Eight-year-old Kosovan Aulona and Murad (4) from Iraq have and had several fates in common: they are growing up in a crisis area. And until recently, they were dependent on medical help that is not available in their countries. The boy had a hole between his heart chambers that could have led to his death if left untreated. The girl had suffered from a heart defect since birth and operations in her home country were unsuccessful. They were finally helped at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz.