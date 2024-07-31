Home pharmacies as a lure for general practitioners

Home pharmacies bring in at least 30,000 euros per year

"There are currently 246 surgeries with in-house pharmacies in Upper Austria, which provide medical care and medication to around a third of the population," says Tassilo Dückelmann, co-specialist for in-house pharmacies at the Medical Association. Although the population has grown by 40,000 people, this figure has remained the same, he adds. Like his colleague Ziegler, he is also calling for an improvement in the situation. The fact is that a family pharmacy pays off and makes locations more attractive. After all, each one brings in additional income of at least €30,000 per year, according to industry insiders.