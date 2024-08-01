“I’m lost for words with so much support”

"At times, I had really big doubts as to whether it would work out," says the 19-year-old, who wants to use the money to cover some of the costs - more than 12,000 euros in total - that she will incur if she wants to train with the ÖSV junior ski cross squad on her own account. "After the project got off to a good start, there wasn't much going on for a while. I almost gave up," reveals the Dornbirn native, who ended her alpine career after a serious knee injury, but discovered her love for ski cross last winter and made it to the small final twice in her first four races on the Reiteralm.