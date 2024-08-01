Lots of willingness to help
“I’m lost for words with so much support”
Ten days ago, the "Krone" first reported on Anna-Lena Voplakal's dream of making the leap into the ÖSV junior ski cross squad. The Vorarlberg native had launched a fundraising campaign for this, which stalled for a while but picked up speed again after the "Krone" story.
"I'm a bit lost for words," Anna-Lena Voplakal could hardly believe her luck when her fundraising campaign on www.ibelieveinyou.at came to an end in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday - successfully! Her 47 supporters exceeded the target of 4,500 euros by 31 euros - plus an extra 1,000 euros pledged by a loyal partner of the Vorarlberg Ski Association's GOING FOR GOLD campaign.
"At times, I had really big doubts as to whether it would work out," says the 19-year-old, who wants to use the money to cover some of the costs - more than 12,000 euros in total - that she will incur if she wants to train with the ÖSV junior ski cross squad on her own account. "After the project got off to a good start, there wasn't much going on for a while. I almost gave up," reveals the Dornbirn native, who ended her alpine career after a serious knee injury, but discovered her love for ski cross last winter and made it to the small final twice in her first four races on the Reiteralm.
"Krone" story pushed
However, after the "Krone" and "krone.at" reported on the sports high school graduate's project on July 21, the campaign really took off again. "The fact that it has now worked out helps me immensely, as I can now concentrate a bit more on training," says Anna-Lena, who is currently also working at the Schwarzenberg swimming pool to improve her budget for the winter.
The SV Dornbirn athlete has her first appointment with the ÖSV team from August 23-25. Group coach Matteo Fleischmann invites her to a conditioning course on the Reiteralm. "And in September, the first training on snow awaits," beams Voplakal, who wants to be a permanent member of the ÖSV C squad after the new season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.