The common ailment heartburn: Oesophagus “under fire”

Diaphragmatic hernia as a cause

"A hiatal hernia is also often the cause of heartburn. This is repaired at the same time as the operation: A sleeve is formed around the oesophagus from part of the stomach and the stomach bladder, thus restoring the function of the valve. However, you should pay particular attention to the quantities you eat afterwards. The new valve loses tension again if it is regularly overstretched," explains Dr. Tschoner.