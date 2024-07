An Olympic selfie that goes around the world

In South Korea, the joint selfie triggered widespread media coverage. The left-leaning daily newspaper Hankyoreh, for example, wrote of a "sensational scene". The action provoked mixed reactions on social media. "I hope that no North Korean player is harmed by this photo and this internet article," commented one user on the online platform "Naver", alluding to the rigid ideological control in a closed-off North Korea. Another commented: "It's nice to see North and South Korean players smiling together."