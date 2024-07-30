Outrage in the EU
Hungary is now courting Russian guest workers
There is outrage in the European Union over advantageous Hungarian special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus. Brussels fears loopholes for espionage activities.
In view of the geopolitical context of EU relations with Russia and Belarus, such a mechanism is highly questionable and raises very serious security concerns, wrote top representatives of the European political party family EPP to EU Council President Charles Michel.
Concerns about loopholes
The approach could create serious loopholes for espionage activities and allow a large number of Russians to enter Hungary and the border-free Schengen area with minimal surveillance. Specifically, the leading representatives of the EPP are calling on the EU Council President to examine the situation and have it discussed at the next EU summit.
The aim must be to take strict measures to protect the integrity of the Schengen area, according to the letter, which was obtained by the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur. It was signed by the German EPP chairman and CSU MEP Manfred Weber, among others. The security risk that has already arisen must be limited.
Quasi-permanent residence status
Hungary has had special rules for guest workers for some time now. However, they previously only applied to Ukrainians and Serbs and were only extended this month to include people from Russia and its partner country Belarus. According to the regulation, guest workers can come for two years and then have their stay extended for three years at a time, as often as they wish. They can work in any profession they wish. However, in order to benefit from the regulation, they must prove that they have a job, accommodation and health insurance in Hungary.
The European Commission, which is responsible for monitoring compliance with EU law, announced that it would contact the Hungarian authorities to obtain further information on the special regulation. Russia is considered a security threat to the EU, said a spokeswoman in Brussels.
Hungary already under fire
The government of right-wing populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly made headlines with its close contacts with Russia. Most recently, Orbán traveled to Moscow for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin without consulting his EU partners. This was met with criticism - especially because Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
