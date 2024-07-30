Hungary is now courting Russian guest workers

Quasi-permanent residence status

Hungary has had special rules for guest workers for some time now. However, they previously only applied to Ukrainians and Serbs and were only extended this month to include people from Russia and its partner country Belarus. According to the regulation, guest workers can come for two years and then have their stay extended for three years at a time, as often as they wish. They can work in any profession they wish. However, in order to benefit from the regulation, they must prove that they have a job, accommodation and health insurance in Hungary.