Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Outrage in the EU

Hungary is now courting Russian guest workers

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 17:10

There is outrage in the European Union over advantageous Hungarian special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus. Brussels fears loopholes for espionage activities.

comment0 Kommentare

In view of the geopolitical context of EU relations with Russia and Belarus, such a mechanism is highly questionable and raises very serious security concerns, wrote top representatives of the European political party family EPP to EU Council President Charles Michel.

Concerns about loopholes
The approach could create serious loopholes for espionage activities and allow a large number of Russians to enter Hungary and the border-free Schengen area with minimal surveillance. Specifically, the leading representatives of the EPP are calling on the EU Council President to examine the situation and have it discussed at the next EU summit.

The aim must be to take strict measures to protect the integrity of the Schengen area, according to the letter, which was obtained by the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur. It was signed by the German EPP chairman and CSU MEP Manfred Weber, among others. The security risk that has already arisen must be limited.  

Quasi-permanent residence status
Hungary has had special rules for guest workers for some time now. However, they previously only applied to Ukrainians and Serbs and were only extended this month to include people from Russia and its partner country Belarus. According to the regulation, guest workers can come for two years and then have their stay extended for three years at a time, as often as they wish. They can work in any profession they wish. However, in order to benefit from the regulation, they must prove that they have a job, accommodation and health insurance in Hungary.

The European Commission, which is responsible for monitoring compliance with EU law, announced that it would contact the Hungarian authorities to obtain further information on the special regulation. Russia is considered a security threat to the EU, said a spokeswoman in Brussels.

Hungary already under fire
The government of right-wing populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly made headlines with its close contacts with Russia. Most recently, Orbán traveled to Moscow for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin without consulting his EU partners. This was met with criticism - especially because Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf