The star night shines again

Anna Polz, Deputy Mayor of Rossatz, comments: "The Star Night brings our town an advertising value of 100,000 euros and 100% bed occupancy. It is one of the most important events of the year for us and also attracts many day tourists who get to know our region at Starnacht and keep coming back."

Berg, Buanne, Kaleen and many more

This year's fixed starters are Andrea Berg, song contest starter Kaleen, Söhne Mannheims, Patrizio Buanne, the Poxrucker Sisters and pop singer Charlien as well as Danish singer-songwriter Aura Dione. Get your tickets quickly for the two evenings in the Wachau! ORF 2 and MDR will broadcast the Starnacht on September 21.