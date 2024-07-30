Trial farce about a police officer and parking

Point of contention: Did the policeman simply put himself on duty?

After a few more words, everyone goes into the stadium - and now, more than a year later, they find themselves back in the Salzburg provincial court. The charge is abuse of authority. "I just made my opinion known and he said: 'I'm putting myself on duty, that's an official act. I would never show my passport to a private person," emphasized the witness. The defendant in uniform countered: "I didn't put myself on duty." And the public prosecutor simply says: "Everyone involved here felt like a police officer."