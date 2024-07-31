New committee
What the future of agriculture looks like
For the first time, a committee has come together to set the course for regionality, organic quality, security of supply and competitiveness in agriculture. All available forces are to be pooled in order to set the necessary course.
Heat, drought, rain showers, hailstorms - weather extremes are affecting farmers and their harvests. Hundreds of communities will suffer from acute water shortages in 2050, as environmentalists warn in their forecasts. Dry summers, precious water soon even more precious - quo vadis, agriculture?
Own committee
For the first time in the history of Burgenland, which is dominated by agriculture, the provincial government has set up its own steering committee to deal specifically with the future issues of agriculture.
"These strategically important efforts reflect the increasing importance of functioning structures and prudent food production. This is a clear commitment to small, quality farms," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Regular meetings
The new committee will advise the state government in regular meetings and define concrete measures to set the necessary course in terms of regionality, organic quality, security of supply and competitiveness.
Joining forces
"All available forces will be bundled in the best possible way," it says. In an initial meeting, the Governor, his deputy responsible for agricultural affairs Astrid Eisenkopf, former Chamber of Agriculture President Johann Hautzinger, Viticulture President Andreas Liegenfeld and Wine Tourism Chairman Herbert Oschep, Esterházy CEO Matthias Grün and Simone Dieplinger, Head of the Department for Agricultural and Environmental Law at the Office of the Provincial Government, jointly gave the go-ahead for future initiatives to further develop the agricultural sector.
The objective is clear: new development potential is to be explored and more innovation is to be introduced into agriculture. The aim is to provide sustainable support for farms with the help of applied research.
Conserving resources
The challenges of the future are also being taken into account: the issues of water scarcity and energy are being tackled in the area of resource-conserving cultivation methods. Proven expertise, such as in the refinement of wines, should be extended to other product areas such as vegetables. Under the motto "quality before quantity", organic farming is to be further promoted and a strong "Burgenland brand" established. The committee will next meet in mid-September.
