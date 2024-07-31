What the future of agriculture looks like

Regular meetings

The new committee will advise the state government in regular meetings and define concrete measures to set the necessary course in terms of regionality, organic quality, security of supply and competitiveness.

Joining forces

"All available forces will be bundled in the best possible way," it says. In an initial meeting, the Governor, his deputy responsible for agricultural affairs Astrid Eisenkopf, former Chamber of Agriculture President Johann Hautzinger, Viticulture President Andreas Liegenfeld and Wine Tourism Chairman Herbert Oschep, Esterházy CEO Matthias Grün and Simone Dieplinger, Head of the Department for Agricultural and Environmental Law at the Office of the Provincial Government, jointly gave the go-ahead for future initiatives to further develop the agricultural sector.