Focus on the attackers
Who can end Altach’s chronic goal drought?
Scoring the fewest goals in the basic round is half the battle - for relegation. Three of the six teams that were recently relegated scored the fewest goals in the first 22 rounds. Only Klagenfurt made it into the championship group with fewer than 30 goals scored. That is why the focus in Altach before the start of the new season was clearly on the offense. The "Krone" takes a close look at them and knows who has the "goal guarantee".
Lukas Fridrikas: In Lustenau, he scored 19 goals in 48 games. If he keeps up this rate, he is good for nine goals in the basic round. Goal guarantee: ⚽⚽⚽⚽
Atdhe Nuhiu: He scored ten league goals in the 2022/23 season, but only one in the previous season. It's questionable whether he'll find his goalscoring touch again. Goal guarantee: ⚽
Gustavo Santos: The Brazilian scored four league goals last season and is expected to score significantly more this season. Goal guarantee: ⚽⚽⚽⚽
Sofian Bahloul: Two goals in twelve appearances last year. The Frenchman will make significant gains. Goal guarantee: ⚽⚽⚽⚽
Oliver Strunz: Scored four goals in 30 games for Rapid, a number he should reach in the basic round. Goal guarantee: ⚽⚽⚽
Lincoln: Equipped with great technical ability, but doesn't have a great nose for goal. More likely to shine as a preparer than as a top scorer.goal guarantee: ⚽
Christian Gebauer: Disappointed in the pre-season. The Tyrolean can do more and will add at least five to his 15 Bundesliga goals this season. Goal guarantee: ⚽⚽⚽⚽
Luca Kronberger: Two goals in preparation have whetted his appetite for more. However, his goalscoring CV is not yet overwhelming. Goal guarantee: ⚽⚽
Lukas Fadinger: Three goals like last year must be the minimum target for the ex-Hartberg attacker, who often has good goal-scoring opportunities.goal guarantee: ⚽
Mike Bähre: Five goals were Altach's best last year. He can do that again, but should no longer be the top scorer. Goal guarantee: ⚽⚽⚽⚽
The rest: Around eight goals should come from other players.
