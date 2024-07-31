Who can end Altach’s chronic goal drought?

Scoring the fewest goals in the basic round is half the battle - for relegation. Three of the six teams that were recently relegated scored the fewest goals in the first 22 rounds. Only Klagenfurt made it into the championship group with fewer than 30 goals scored. That is why the focus in Altach before the start of the new season was clearly on the offense. The "Krone" takes a close look at them and knows who has the "goal guarantee".