Expert opinion exonerates the Harder nursing home

The case has caused a stir: following the death of an 89-year-old in a SeneCura care home in Vorarlberg in August 2022, his relatives made serious allegations public a few weeks ago via the "Dossier" research platform. According to the report, the 89-year-old is said to have lost 15 kilograms within three months and weighed just 46 kilograms. The senior citizen had previously become a care case following heart surgery and the onset of dementia. He moved into the nursing home in April 2022. His sons had quickly noticed his father's rapid weight loss, but the home had not responded to the relevant information. After just a few weeks in the facility, the man also had to undergo surgery for a bedsore (decubitus ulcer).