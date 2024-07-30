Country infiltrated
Ednan Aslan: SPÖ is a home for Islamists
Infiltrated and networked! In the latest krone.tv interview, Ednan Aslan, an expert on Islam, warns of the threat posed by political Islam in Austria. But also in all established parties.
The professor of Islamic religious education outlines exactly how quickly Islamists can be democratically elected: "A representative of political Islam alone can receive 40,000 - 60,000 preferential votes. You have to take that seriously," says Aslan.
Why are politicians hesitant when it comes to Islamists?
However, the expert is more concerned that "political Islam is also active in many established parties." Aslan: "The SPÖ is simply a good home for such people." But not only in the Social Democrats. It "used to be the case with the ÖVP and the Greens too." Aslan explains why: "Parties are simply very hesitant about such fixed structures. Of course, one of the reasons for this is that such structures also promise some votes."
Hamas even owns real estate in Austria
However, Hamas' attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 has also further fuelled extremist movements in the country: "Hamas has a strong and active infrastructure in Austria, including real estate, aid organizations and mosque communities that support its activities," says Aslan.
Austria is the perfect home for political Islam, "as it can carry out its activities unnoticed and freely," says the expert. Islamist groups also own "their businesses, their shopping markets and their institutions", which makes their activities particularly difficult to control.
Expert urges active fight against the professional structure
"Fighting these professional structures is an arduous process," explained Aslan. "But we have to work on it. This is an important task for a democratic society. If we want to protect democratic structures in Austria, we have to actively combat the growing professional infrastructure of political Islam."
