Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Great sadness

Tori Spelling: Knew immediately that Shannen was dead

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 17:00

Tori Spelling knew her best friend Shannen Doherty had died after her phone "kept ringing" at 7am.

comment0 Kommentare

The 51-year-old actress is struggling to cope with her grief over the death of her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty, who died on July 13 at the age of 53.

"It was shocking"
In her "misSPELLING" podcast, she shared that her phone lit up while she was sleeping with her two children on Sunday, July 14: "It kept going off. I looked at the time and it was 7am and I knew straight away. I thought: 'Oh my God. Someone has died, someone important has died.' And I used that moment to not go on social media ... when I pulled up Google, I saw that Shannen had died on Saturday night, and it was shocking."

She was an inspiration to others
She added: "For anyone in the world who's been through anything, whether it's cancer or any other illness or ailment or a hard time they've been through ... they've really looked up to her for inspiration and strength to keep going in the moments when they felt like they couldn't - and I could see that personally. I could see that in person throughout their lives, and that's beautiful."

Tori also recalled the first time she met Shannen at the age of 15 while filming the pilot of "Beverly Hills, 90210" "I think Shannen and Brian (Austin Greene - who played David Silver on the show) were the first people I met on set, and they were really, really nice," Spelling said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf