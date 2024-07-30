US parents starved twelve-year-old daughter to death

Failure of the authorities after leaving school

Text messages between the 52-year-old and his 45-year-old wife also show the "offenses" for which Malinda was punished. First, the girl was repeatedly beaten, then she had to go hungry and was forced to do sports exercises for hours in her weakened state. Rendell H. had taken his daughter out of public school in December 2023 and enrolled her in online lessons instead - because teachers had alerted child welfare services due to the child's alarming physical condition.