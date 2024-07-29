Tough times
Diessl at the Olympics – but there’s no money at home
Wednesday marks the start of the Olympic adventure for athletics comet Enzo Diessl as he departs for Paris. The first round of the 110 m hurdles is scheduled for Sunday for the athlete from Leibnitz. At home in Styria, however, his club and his coaches have other worries.
It was originally agreed with the ÖLV and the province of Styria that Diessl coach Beate Hochleitner would be employed on a part-time basis so that she could devote herself to Enzo's training (and that of the newly formed training group) on a semi-professional basis. Which she has been doing successfully since January 1st! The ÖLV has made its contribution. However, it is unclear who will contribute the remaining sum, as there have been changes in the Styrian government. Instead of the discussed annual €12,000 for an Olympic cycle (four years), only €6,000 can now be expected from the province - and that only once!
"We have to find the money"
"It's sad, but we have to accept the fact that there is no €12,000 in the state budget for the preparation of an Olympic athlete," says Erika König-Zenz, "especially as Beate Hochleitner has taken five athletes to major events. Unfortunately, we have to see for ourselves how we can find the money somehow."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
