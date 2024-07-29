Diessl at the Olympics – but there’s no money at home

It was originally agreed with the ÖLV and the province of Styria that Diessl coach Beate Hochleitner would be employed on a part-time basis so that she could devote herself to Enzo's training (and that of the newly formed training group) on a semi-professional basis. Which she has been doing successfully since January 1st! The ÖLV has made its contribution. However, it is unclear who will contribute the remaining sum, as there have been changes in the Styrian government. Instead of the discussed annual €12,000 for an Olympic cycle (four years), only €6,000 can now be expected from the province - and that only once!