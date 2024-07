Drone scandal: Canada defends itself against points deduction

Before Canada's opening game at the Summer Games against New Zealand (2:1), there had been a scandal because a drone had been used twice during the opponents' training session. The COC eventually admitted this. In addition to the points deduction, national coach Bev Priestman, assistant Jasmine Mander and video analyst Joseph Lombardi were each banned from all soccer activities by FIFA for one year. The Canadians no longer wish to appeal against these bans.