Little pests

Wasp plague or pure hysteria?

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 18:45

Many Carinthians are currently talking about a real wasp year that has started particularly early. A zoologist clarifies whether this is really the case. 

comment0 Kommentare

We've all been there: breakfast outdoors is ready, the barbecue has just been fired up and the kitchen has barely been sliced - and the little pests known as wasps arrive. Some say it's a real wasp year, others say it's unnaturally early. But what is the truth of this assumption? Christian Wieser, head of the zoology department at the Carinthian Provincial Museum, dismisses the claims with a smile. "That's a purely subjective feeling. It only seems that way to everyone because the weather is so nice and people are outside a lot. In fact, we are having a weak wasp year this year, as was the case last year," says the expert.

The reason for this was the wet spring, which was not ideal for the animals. "In wasps, only the mated queens overwinter. The colony has to be rebuilt every year. However, due to the weather conditions, some animals died, resulting in fewer nests and smaller colonies," explains Wieser, adding: "If there really was a strong wasp year, as was the case several years ago, it would be impossible or almost impossible to defend against them."

The zoologist also clearly denies the claim that wasps would swarm out particularly early this year. "The wasp population is always at its peak in midsummer. By fall, the colonies are already dropping out again. That's why they need a lot of food during their highly active period and they bite at anything that is edible." While the insects look for carbohydrates for themselves in the form of sweets such as nectar, fruit or even cake, they need meat for their brood, which is why flies are also hunted.

As soon as an individual classified as dangerous by the wasps approaches their nest, it is rigorously defended and the potential attacker is attacked by the insects, even if it is several meters away. Ground wasps in particular can quickly become dangerous, as they attack in large groups. It is therefore best to keep a wide berth around the breeding sites.

"When wasps are buzzing around you, it's very important to stay calm. Because the more you fuss and swat, the worse it gets. When eating and drinking, make sure you don't bite into anything carelessly. Don't leave drinks cans and bottles open and bring them to your mouth in an uncontrolled manner," says Wieser.

Incidentally, coffee powder that is set alight is a natural deterrent for wasps. "The smoke has a somewhat deterrent effect on the animals," confirms the zoologist.

Zitat Icon

This year is not a strong wasp year at all, it just seems that way to people. In reality, the population is low this year.

Christian Wieser, Zoologie-Abteilungsleiter im Kärntner Landesmuseum

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

