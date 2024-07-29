Wasp plague or pure hysteria?

We've all been there: breakfast outdoors is ready, the barbecue has just been fired up and the kitchen has barely been sliced - and the little pests known as wasps arrive. Some say it's a real wasp year, others say it's unnaturally early. But what is the truth of this assumption? Christian Wieser, head of the zoology department at the Carinthian Provincial Museum, dismisses the claims with a smile. "That's a purely subjective feeling. It only seems that way to everyone because the weather is so nice and people are outside a lot. In fact, we are having a weak wasp year this year, as was the case last year," says the expert.