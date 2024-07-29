Biden wants to reorganize the Supreme Court in three points

The US president is alluding to several conservative judges. Clarence Thomas, for example, has been under pressure since last year - because he had luxury trips and private flights paid for by a Republican billionaire. Thomas is also facing doubts about his non-partisanship because of his wife: she is a conservative activist who, in the dispute over the 2020 presidential election, made Trump's false claim of electoral fraud her own and campaigned for the right-wing populist to remain in the presidency.