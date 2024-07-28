Hrouda's run was stopped before the end zone as the clock ran out

The Vikings missed out on their 15th AFL title after a second-half comeback. Before that, the Violets had gotten off to a very bad start. While Vikings quarterback Nico Hrouda threw four interceptions in the first half, Prague quarterback Drequan Harris shone with three rushing touchdowns. However, head coach Benjamin Sobotka's Vikings fought their way back to 14:20 with two touchdowns. Harris also threw an interception four minutes before the end of the game, giving the Viennese a chance to win shortly before the end. However, a run by Hrouda was stopped just before the end zone as the clock ran out.