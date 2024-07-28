American Football
The Prague Black Panthers have won Austrian Bowl XXXIX!
In a dramatic final of the Austrian Football League (AFL) against the Vienna Vikings, the Czechs narrowly prevailed 20:14 (20:0) in front of 3,500 spectators in Wiener Neustadt. While the Panthers triumphed in their first appearance in the final, the dry spell of the basic round winners from Vienna without a title since 2017 continues.
Hrouda's run was stopped before the end zone as the clock ran out
The Vikings missed out on their 15th AFL title after a second-half comeback. Before that, the Violets had gotten off to a very bad start. While Vikings quarterback Nico Hrouda threw four interceptions in the first half, Prague quarterback Drequan Harris shone with three rushing touchdowns. However, head coach Benjamin Sobotka's Vikings fought their way back to 14:20 with two touchdowns. Harris also threw an interception four minutes before the end of the game, giving the Viennese a chance to win shortly before the end. However, a run by Hrouda was stopped just before the end zone as the clock ran out.
Head coach Spencer Ford's team from Prague celebrated their first AFL title, the Panthers have been part of the league since 2010. For the Vikings, it was their sixth defeat in their last six appearances in the final. In the semi-final two weeks ago, the Vikings had dethroned the Danube Dragons to be crowned Austrian champions for the 16th time.
