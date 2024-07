CO poisoning: Girl collapsed while showering

Problems with an increased concentration of carbon monoxide can occur if the boiler or chimney are not or only poorly maintained, if it is particularly hot or if fans draw the air out of the home into the open air - for example with an extractor hood or air conditioning system that blows the exhaust air outside. High heat can cause a kind of air stagnation in the flues. The exhaust gases are not hot enough compared to the outside air and can therefore no longer escape. A window should be tilted, especially when taking a hot shower.