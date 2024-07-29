Hard-working pupils
Burgenlanders particularly enjoy learning during the vacations
Learning and vacation camps set a new registration record. This year, 3,000 pupils in seven districts are taking advantage of the province's innovative offer.
The learning and vacation camps in Burgenland are taking place for the fourth time in August. Interest in the initiative, which was launched in 2020, is greater than ever before. This is also reflected in the number of registrations, which increased by 20 percent compared to the previous year to 2828, setting a new record for registrations. Pupils from first to eighth grade as well as children in the compulsory kindergarten year who are about to move on to elementary school can take part. Due to the high demand and positive feedback, the campaign, which will take place from August 19 to 30 this year, will be rolled out to 21 locations this year.
Almost 500 people in action
For the second time, an inclusive program for children attending special schools is also being offered under the motto "Fit 4 Diversity". For Provincial Councillor Daniela Winkler, this is a success story, as it is a great challenge for many families to coordinate vacation time and vacations and to cover childcare as well and as long as possible. "The learning and vacation camps in Burgenland represent the largest initiative in the combination of education and exercise. We also offer 90 clubs a platform for their work with young talent and enable 163 students of elementary education and pedagogy to gain valuable practical experience. In total, almost 500 people are working to provide our children with this enriching experience. This underlines our commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting the next generation."
Learning and fun in harmony
Variety is a top priority at the learning and vacation camps. While the focus is on learning in the morning, interest and talent workshops take place in the afternoon. This year's focus is on swimming, music and languages (languages of the ethnic groups and English). The pedagogical support with learning and working together is intended to optimally prepare the children for the upcoming start of school.
Maximum travel time of 25 minutes
This year, a special focus has also been placed on accessibility and infrastructure. Thanks to the comprehensive coverage, it has been possible to guarantee a maximum journey time of 25 minutes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
