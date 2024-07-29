Burgenlanders particularly enjoy learning during the vacations

The learning and vacation camps in Burgenland are taking place for the fourth time in August. Interest in the initiative, which was launched in 2020, is greater than ever before. This is also reflected in the number of registrations, which increased by 20 percent compared to the previous year to 2828, setting a new record for registrations. Pupils from first to eighth grade as well as children in the compulsory kindergarten year who are about to move on to elementary school can take part. Due to the high demand and positive feedback, the campaign, which will take place from August 19 to 30 this year, will be rolled out to 21 locations this year.