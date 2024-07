Umjenovic injury spoils Bregenz Cup victory

"I heard a snap"

Nevertheless, Bregenz's progression to the second round had a bitter aftertaste. The reason: central defender Stefan Umjenovic had to be replaced by Adriel after just 17 minutes. "After I had cleared a ball, an opponent fell on my left knee," said the 28-year-old from Wolfurt, who joined Bregenz from Dornbirn before the season. "I heard a snap straight away." Initial examinations yesterday at least gave the all-clear, the cruciate ligament is unlikely to be injured. "But I'll only know for sure after the upcoming MRI scan," says Stefan.