Curious stories
Egg and smuggled seal as Paris lucky charm
How the cult film "Cool Runnings" provided one of the most curious lucky charms for Austria's team and which former rider from the Spanish Riding School was surprised by his daughter with a stuffed seal smuggled into her luggage.
The blockbuster movie "Cool Runnings" has left its mark on Maximilian Foidl. The mountain biker, who will be competing in the cross-country event in Paris on Monday, explains: "As a child, Cool Runnings was my absolute favorite film. I've seen it over 30 times in total and have watched it again in the last few days to get in the mood for the Games."
Egg was also present at the Tokyo Olympics
One of the four Jamaican bobsledders from the hit movie had a lucky egg. Brakeman Sanka Coffie always kissed a raw egg before the start because he believed it would protect his team. Foidl smiles: "That's why my girlfriend gave me an egg for the Olympics in Tokyo. Now I have one with me again."
Tradition: Daughter smuggles cuddly toy into suitcase
The dressage team also has very special lucky charms. Florian Bacher, who worked at the Spanish Riding School for almost 20 years, had a stuffed seal smuggled into his suitcase for Paris by his daughter Clara. The 38-year-old explains: "This has become a tradition. She always gives me a cuddly toy to hide in my luggage before big competitions."
Tie pin from his late father
His team-mate Stefan Lehfellner has been using a small forged horseshoe for some time now. Victoria Max-Theurer wears a tie pin at every competition, which she once received from her late father. She also carries a small horse in her trouser pocket from a friend who is no longer alive. Christian Schumach swears by the competition boots he wore at his first Grand Prix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
