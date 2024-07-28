"Scandalous words"
TV presenter suspended after opening ceremony
A statement with consequences! Polish TV station Telewizja Polska has suspended its presenter Przemyslaw Babiarz with immediate effect after the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris.
What happened? During the record-breaking show on Friday evening in Paris, singer Juliette Armanet performed the song "Imagine" by John Lennon. A song that longs for a peaceful and united world without heaven, nations and religion. It is also considered the unofficial Olympic anthem.
"Unfortunately, this is a vision of communism"
Babiarz got carried away with a controversial statement. "A world without heaven, nations and religions. This vision of peace that should apply to all people. Unfortunately, that is a vision of communism." This triggered a huge shitstorm on social media, with thousands of users reacting angrily to the TV presenter's comments.
And they now have consequences. "Mutual understanding, tolerance, reconciliation - these are not only the basic Olympic ideas, they are also the basis of the standards that guide the new Polish television. There is no consent to break them," reads a statement from Polish TV station Telewizja Polska. "We would like to inform you that Przemysław Babiarz has been suspended from his official duties after the scandalous words and will no longer be on duty during the Olympic Games."
