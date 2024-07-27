Sturm struggled
Defending champions only made it through with a stomach ache!
Sturm struggled to reach the second round of the Cup! In front of 7000 spectators, they only won 4:2 against regional league club Krems after extra time. Stankovic scored the redemptive 3:2 (113'), Biereth put the lid on it with the 4:2 (120'). The Blacks will have to do better in their league opener against Rapid next Sunday.
Sturm only showed the Wachau team where the must, or rather the wine, comes from at the beginning. Despite the sweltering heat, it was still a sweat-inducing 34 degrees at kick-off at 6.15pm. The home side took pity on the 1,000 or so Sturm fans who had arrived and used a water hose to cool them down. After six minutes, however, Krems were given the cold shower: Sarkaria's direct free-kick, goalkeeper Riegler with a slapstick interlude, egg goal, 1:0!
But just seven minutes later, Krems were laughing. A long ball to Gökcek, the Sturm defense took a nap, Scherpen missed the ball on the way out - 1:1. The prelude to a crazy first half! A Horvat shot was deflected, Riegler looked stupid again - 2:1 for the favorites (26.). But the fourth-placed team from the last regional league season responded immediately: Lawalee foul, penalty. Scherpen saved it, but it was retaken. It worked at the second attempt - 2:2 (30').
Stankovic as savior
It remained a difficult game after the break. Sturm increased the pressure, but there was hardly any way through against Krems' human wall and the pace of the game was lacking.
And the numerous corner kicks (13:0 after 72 minutes) also yielded nothing. In the 76th minute, Riegler thwarted a Gazibegovic free-kick with a brilliant save to regain the lead. Krems defended passionately and remained dangerous going forward, repeatedly making pinpricks. Sturm, on the other hand, lacked the final drive and sparkling ideas.
As a result, the Ilzer team promptly had to go into extra time. And in the extra time, it was the breakdown goalie Riegler, of all people, who initially drove Sturm to despair. But after 113 minutes, the keeper was unable to save anything: Stankovic scored the redemptive 3:2 from a sitting position and Biereth sealed the deal with the 4:2 (120').
