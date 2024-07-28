After EC mass renunciation
Calls for European Cup reforms in sport are getting louder!
Even if the European Cup withdrawals of red-white-red top clubs such as handball champions Linz, volleyball "runners-up" Linz and basketball Gmunden are less tragic than sensible for sports politicians, they are not prepared to accept the latest developments and are making proposals for reforms.
LASK also experienced last season that the air becomes (too) thin at some point, especially internationally: in the Europa League, it was "only" enough for two points! Nevertheless, the competition was still a good deal for the club - even if matchday revenue and bonuses are disregarded - due to the entry fee of 3.63 million euros alone.
Soccer is the exception!
In other sports, on the other hand, the air for European Cup starters often becomes thin as soon as the draw is made. This is because it often involves high (travel) costs, but hardly any guaranteed income due to the lack of or not really lucrative TV contracts. What's more, the bonuses paid out by the international associations are usually more than paltry - unlike in soccer.
This year, the European Table Tennis Union ETTU paid Linz AG Froschberg a paltry 3000 euros for reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League (!). . .
National associations should put pressure on the international ones. To reform European Cup competitions at least to the effect that the draws for the first rounds are made according to regional criteria.
OÖ-Landessportdirektor Gerhard Rumetshofer
Which is why more and more clubs that qualify for European Cups are choosing not to take part: Like this year, HC Linz as Austrian handball champions, Steg Linz as volleyball runners-up and Basketball Gmunden.
For many fans, this is a worrying development. Sports policy, however, considers this to be quite reasonable.
Suggestion: put pressure on the associations!
Head of regional sports Gerhard Rumetshofer: "This is understandable, as the European Cup would swallow up almost the entire season budget for some clubs." His suggestion: "National associations should put pressure on the international ones. To at least reform European Cup competitions so that the draws for the first rounds are based on regional criteria and so that there is no longer a risk of traveling to Kazakhstan or Azerbaijan."
