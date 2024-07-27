Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Young mother died

Emergency services also suffer after fatal accident

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 17:00

It was a terrible sight for the emergency services after the devastating collision in Bad Leonfelden on Friday. In addition to the drama surrounding the deceased driver (34) from Linz, the woman's three young children also had to be cared for. A mission that also pushed the rescuers to their limits.

comment0 Kommentare

For a family of five from Linz, nothing has been the same since Friday. The young mother (34) lost control of her car in Bad Leonfelden and crashed into an oncoming truck. Despite all the efforts of the emergency services, the 34-year-old died at the scene of the accident and her three children (3, 6, 10) in the car were injured.

A candle at the scene of the accident commemorates the tragedy (Bild: Einöder Horst)
A candle at the scene of the accident commemorates the tragedy
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

Thomas Mayr from Urfahr District Rescue Command was one of the first at the scene of the accident - he describes the dramatic minutes: "We only knew that a car had crashed into a truck and that several people were involved. When we arrived, first responders had already approached us."

Children taken to hospital together
"They got the children out of the car and took them some distance away from the accident site. All three were taken to hospital together in an ambulance in Linz," says Mayr. "Firefighters then shielded the car from onlookers so that we could work in peace. In a situation like that, you just work."

He praises the solidarity within the Red Cross family, as all the paramedics involved were relieved after the stressful operation.

"Operations with fatalities are never an everyday occurrence"
Oliver Gossenreiter, deputy commander of the Bad Leonfelden fire brigade, was the incident commander responsible for the Florianis. "The vehicle was lying on its side. We stabilized it and opened the roof so that we could get the trapped driver out," says Gossenreiter. "Operations with fatalities are not an everyday occurrence for us, we have to get to grips with that first."

A difficult journey for the family
Both emergency organizations took advantage of internal offers of help after the incident. Help was also organized for the relatives of the deceased - for them, the difficult path of coming to terms with the incident is now beginning.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf