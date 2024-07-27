Emergency services also suffer after fatal accident

"Operations with fatalities are never an everyday occurrence"

Oliver Gossenreiter, deputy commander of the Bad Leonfelden fire brigade, was the incident commander responsible for the Florianis. "The vehicle was lying on its side. We stabilized it and opened the roof so that we could get the trapped driver out," says Gossenreiter. "Operations with fatalities are not an everyday occurrence for us, we have to get to grips with that first."