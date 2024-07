“Land” in the Viennese Alps by train and bus

The service is free of charge for overnight guests, for day guests and locals the rate is based on the number of people and the number of kilometers driven. This makes it easy to reach excursion destinations such as the remote Preiner Gschaid or the popular Looshaus - without having to rely on public buses. There are now almost 120 dedicated bus stops. These are located at train stations, accommodation, excursion destinations and other hubs. Journeys can be ordered by telephone or via the Postbus shuttle app. Christian Blazek, Chairman of the Semmering-Rax-Schneeberg Tourism Association: "Our aim is to offer guests a great hiking experience - the 'unattractive paths' should be covered by cab, the attractive ones on foot".