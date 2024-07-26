Olympic sixth-placed is now looking for bombs in Paris

In London 2012, he narrowly missed out on a medal in the modern pentathlon in sixth place - the first time the five sub-disciplines (swimming, fencing, riding, shooting and running) were held on one day. He was then on board as a coach in Rio in 2016 - and Daniel is now also up close to the Games in Paris. He is now ensuring the safety of the athletes with his bomb-sniffing dog. "That's why the meeting with him was so impressive for me," nodded Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his visit to Austria House.