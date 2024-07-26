Top even after career
Olympic sixth-placed is now looking for bombs in Paris
New Olympic equipment, new Olympic job - only the sweating remains the same. Thomas Daniel is in action for Austria at the Games in Paris, his third appearance. And by far the most dangerous ...
In London 2012, he narrowly missed out on a medal in the modern pentathlon in sixth place - the first time the five sub-disciplines (swimming, fencing, riding, shooting and running) were held on one day. He was then on board as a coach in Rio in 2016 - and Daniel is now also up close to the Games in Paris. He is now ensuring the safety of the athletes with his bomb-sniffing dog. "That's why the meeting with him was so impressive for me," nodded Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his visit to Austria House.
When it comes to sport, politicians have been worse informed about major events, so the 51-year-old knew about the recent strong results at the European Athletics Championships by Lukas Weißhaidinger - and Victoria Hudson - and also who our hottest stars at the Games are.
"Just like before an election"
The ÖVP politician shows understanding for the fact that many athletes don't want to commit to a result in advance - "it's just like the question of the election result," smiled the 51-year-old. In his youth, he was mainly into skiing, then pushed his physical limits in the infantry in the army and got to know his limits.
Olympics possible in Austria
With over 50 heads of state from all over the world at the opening ceremony, the Games offer a major political platform - "these informal meetings often lay the foundations for later formal matters," Nehammer knows. He answered the question of Olympic Games in Austria with a "yes, but". The experience with the EURO 2008, for example, was positive, but an event of this magnitude could only work again thanks to cooperation with other countries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
