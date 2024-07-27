Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trump defense

Clown Johnson’s speech disturbs Salzburg Festival

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 07:00

At the Salzburg Summit on Friday, the British ex-prime minister did what he was hired to do: the opponent of Europe defended Brexit like Donald Trump - a fist-pumping scandal that Salzburg Festival does not deserve. 

comment0 Kommentare

Barely a kilometer away as the crow flies from the official opening of the Festival in the Grosses Festspielhaus, Boris Johnson burst into Salzburg's cultural idyll yesterday morning at the Congress. At the Salzburg Summit, a gathering of business leaders and bright minds co-organized by the Federation of Austrian Industries IV, the British ex-prime minister gave a disturbing guest speech. One that was to be expected. One that the city of Mozart did not deserve during the days of the great cultural festivities.

Following Johnson's resignation in 2022, the renowned British business publication had a harsh word to say about the former prime minister, calling the Tory politician a clown (Bild: The Economist)
Following Johnson's resignation in 2022, the renowned British business publication had a harsh word to say about the former prime minister, calling the Tory politician a clown
(Bild: The Economist)

The prestigious business bible "The Economist" had the ex-Tory politician "clown fall" on the cover when he resigned as prime minister in 2022. Loosely translated: The fall of the clown who had been cost his office by countless scandals. However, his one-hour appearance yesterday can also be seen as a scandal.

Zitat Icon

Brexit has saved lives

Boris Johnson

"Brexit has saved lives", the 60-year-old declared with conviction. Over 170,000 coronavirus deaths on the island speak against it, as do mismanagement and a completely desolate healthcare system. From an economic point of view, the development of the London Stock Exchange compared to that in Frankfurt, for example, also speaks against this. The DAX has gained over 30 percent since the end of 2021, while the London Stock Exchange has lost five percent.

Johnson, who recently met Trump, also defended the presidential candidate in the USA. He said that Trump should not be judged by his style, but by his actions. A remarkably stupid statement when you consider that Trump led the storming of the Capitol in 2021 after losing re-election. Johnson also received applause from the 500 invited guests. He is entertaining, the clown.

Johnson left Salzburg and the Summit audience distraught (Bild: BARBARA GINDL)
Johnson left Salzburg and the Summit audience distraught
(Bild: BARBARA GINDL)

Johnson, who sees himself as the iron reserve of Britain's punished Conservatives, nevertheless left the Salzburg Festival distraught. As one member of the audience put it: "To invite an enemy of Europe to a Europe summit is sheer madness!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Valentin Snobe
Valentin Snobe
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf