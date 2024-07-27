Clown Johnson’s speech disturbs Salzburg Festival

Barely a kilometer away as the crow flies from the official opening of the Festival in the Grosses Festspielhaus, Boris Johnson burst into Salzburg's cultural idyll yesterday morning at the Congress. At the Salzburg Summit, a gathering of business leaders and bright minds co-organized by the Federation of Austrian Industries IV, the British ex-prime minister gave a disturbing guest speech. One that was to be expected. One that the city of Mozart did not deserve during the days of the great cultural festivities.