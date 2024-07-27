Trump defense
Clown Johnson’s speech disturbs Salzburg Festival
At the Salzburg Summit on Friday, the British ex-prime minister did what he was hired to do: the opponent of Europe defended Brexit like Donald Trump - a fist-pumping scandal that Salzburg Festival does not deserve.
Barely a kilometer away as the crow flies from the official opening of the Festival in the Grosses Festspielhaus, Boris Johnson burst into Salzburg's cultural idyll yesterday morning at the Congress. At the Salzburg Summit, a gathering of business leaders and bright minds co-organized by the Federation of Austrian Industries IV, the British ex-prime minister gave a disturbing guest speech. One that was to be expected. One that the city of Mozart did not deserve during the days of the great cultural festivities.
The prestigious business bible "The Economist" had the ex-Tory politician "clown fall" on the cover when he resigned as prime minister in 2022. Loosely translated: The fall of the clown who had been cost his office by countless scandals. However, his one-hour appearance yesterday can also be seen as a scandal.
Brexit has saved lives
Boris Johnson
"Brexit has saved lives", the 60-year-old declared with conviction. Over 170,000 coronavirus deaths on the island speak against it, as do mismanagement and a completely desolate healthcare system. From an economic point of view, the development of the London Stock Exchange compared to that in Frankfurt, for example, also speaks against this. The DAX has gained over 30 percent since the end of 2021, while the London Stock Exchange has lost five percent.
Johnson, who recently met Trump, also defended the presidential candidate in the USA. He said that Trump should not be judged by his style, but by his actions. A remarkably stupid statement when you consider that Trump led the storming of the Capitol in 2021 after losing re-election. Johnson also received applause from the 500 invited guests. He is entertaining, the clown.
Johnson, who sees himself as the iron reserve of Britain's punished Conservatives, nevertheless left the Salzburg Festival distraught. As one member of the audience put it: "To invite an enemy of Europe to a Europe summit is sheer madness!"
