Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Was English champion

Ex-footballer: “Love working in construction now”

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 09:46

After his turbulent career, former Premier League professional Danny Drinkwater has embarked on a new path in life. The 34-year-old is now working on a building site and has received some critical comments on social media. But the Englishman knows how to counter: "Behave yourselves... I love working in construction," was his response. 

comment0 Kommentare

Drinkwater's sporting career has been like a rollercoaster ride. He was trained as a youth player at Manchester United. His talent became apparent early on, but he did not make the leap to the professional ranks in the then top-class team of coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson. That's why he moved to Leicester City in 2012.

The start of a soccer fairytale. With the Foxes, he achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2014, followed by the sensational championship in 2016. By this point, Drinkwater had long since developed into a pillar of the team. He was rewarded with his debut for the England national team.

From the "Three Lions" to the building lions 
This was followed by a move to Chelsea London, where he was never happy. After several loan spells, for example at Aston Villa and Burnley, Drinkwater was without a club from the summer of 2022. He officially announced the end of his career in October 2023. He also explained that he had to go through some difficult phases. "My grandmother died, my grandfather died, my father was diagnosed with leukemia, I was fighting for custody of my son, my dog died too. I was lost," said the midfielder. 

Things then went quiet for Drinkwater. He started working in construction. However, when he recently posted an Instagram story of himself at work, he came back into the spotlight. Comments rained down, making fun of the now 34-year-old and seeing him "at rock bottom". But the Englishman reacted with aplomb: "Some of these comments, behave yourselves... I love working in construction. It's my choice". Drinkwater has obviously managed to reorganize his life after professional soccer. From Three Lions to construction lion. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf