Ex-footballer: “Love working in construction now”

From the "Three Lions" to the building lions

This was followed by a move to Chelsea London, where he was never happy. After several loan spells, for example at Aston Villa and Burnley, Drinkwater was without a club from the summer of 2022. He officially announced the end of his career in October 2023. He also explained that he had to go through some difficult phases. "My grandmother died, my grandfather died, my father was diagnosed with leukemia, I was fighting for custody of my son, my dog died too. I was lost," said the midfielder.