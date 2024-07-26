Was English champion
Ex-footballer: “Love working in construction now”
After his turbulent career, former Premier League professional Danny Drinkwater has embarked on a new path in life. The 34-year-old is now working on a building site and has received some critical comments on social media. But the Englishman knows how to counter: "Behave yourselves... I love working in construction," was his response.
Drinkwater's sporting career has been like a rollercoaster ride. He was trained as a youth player at Manchester United. His talent became apparent early on, but he did not make the leap to the professional ranks in the then top-class team of coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson. That's why he moved to Leicester City in 2012.
The start of a soccer fairytale. With the Foxes, he achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2014, followed by the sensational championship in 2016. By this point, Drinkwater had long since developed into a pillar of the team. He was rewarded with his debut for the England national team.
From the "Three Lions" to the building lions
This was followed by a move to Chelsea London, where he was never happy. After several loan spells, for example at Aston Villa and Burnley, Drinkwater was without a club from the summer of 2022. He officially announced the end of his career in October 2023. He also explained that he had to go through some difficult phases. "My grandmother died, my grandfather died, my father was diagnosed with leukemia, I was fighting for custody of my son, my dog died too. I was lost," said the midfielder.
Things then went quiet for Drinkwater. He started working in construction. However, when he recently posted an Instagram story of himself at work, he came back into the spotlight. Comments rained down, making fun of the now 34-year-old and seeing him "at rock bottom". But the Englishman reacted with aplomb: "Some of these comments, behave yourselves... I love working in construction. It's my choice". Drinkwater has obviously managed to reorganize his life after professional soccer. From Three Lions to construction lion.
