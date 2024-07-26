After 87 years! Zidane’s ex-club loses its license

Negotiations over club takeover failed

In June, the Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion (DNCG), which monitors the finances of all French soccer clubs, identified major financial problems at Girondins de Bordeaux and ordered the club to be relegated. Talks about a takeover of the club by the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which also owns Liverpool FC, failed. On Monday evening, the club announced that FSG had withdrawn from the negotiations. "Despite assurances from various stakeholders, they do not wish to proceed. In the absence of any new information, FC Girondins de Bordeaux has therefore withdrawn its appeal against the DNCG's decision of July 9, 2024," the statement read.