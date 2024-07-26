Debts too high
After 87 years! Zidane’s ex-club loses its license
The ex-club of soccer legend Zinédine Zidane is bankrupt! Girondins Bordeaux loses its professional license after 87 years.
Bordeaux is one of the best-known and most successful clubs in France. In addition to six league titles between 1950 and 2009, Bordeaux won the cup four times and reached the final of the UEFA Cup in 1996 (0:2 and 1:3 against Bayern Munich). The soccer icons Zinédine Zidane and the current French national coach and world champion Didier Deschamps wore the Girondins jersey. But now the super disaster has occurred ...
The club was already condemned to relegation in 2021 due to financial problems. Last season, the Ligue 2 club finished in 12th place. And because they were unable to get a grip on their debts - the newspaper "L'Équipe" reports around 50 million euros - the club now even has to give up its professional status. In the coming season, the club will compete in the third French league, National 1.
All player contracts will be terminated with immediate effect, meaning that transfer fees can no longer be generated. In addition, the youth academy will have to be closed and 70 talented players will be transferred to other clubs.
Negotiations over club takeover failed
In June, the Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion (DNCG), which monitors the finances of all French soccer clubs, identified major financial problems at Girondins de Bordeaux and ordered the club to be relegated. Talks about a takeover of the club by the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which also owns Liverpool FC, failed. On Monday evening, the club announced that FSG had withdrawn from the negotiations. "Despite assurances from various stakeholders, they do not wish to proceed. In the absence of any new information, FC Girondins de Bordeaux has therefore withdrawn its appeal against the DNCG's decision of July 9, 2024," the statement read.
Club owner Gerard Lopez had invested around 60 million euros in the club over the last three years, but recently refused to invest any more money.
