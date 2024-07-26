Climate stickers coming?
Elite forces on standby for the festival
Explosives detection dogs, the Cobra special unit and bodyguards will ensure security in the city of Mozart in the coming days.
Thousands of emergency services from all over Austria will be deployed in the city of Mozart over the next few days. "We will ensure maximum security but minimal disruption", says police spokesman Hans Wolfgruber to the "Krone". In other words, the population should notice little or nothing of the exceptional security situation.
Scenes like last year's Jedermann premiere are to be avoided this year. At that time, activists from the Last Generation had inconspicuously entered the performance with regular tickets. A short time later, they loudly stormed onto the stage before being removed by security staff.
Just recently, climate activists who had glued themselves to the tarmac at Frankfurt Airport caused hours of flight chaos. They had used small pliers to cut openings in a wire mesh fence on the airport grounds without being noticed and were thus able to gain access.
Salzburg Airport does not believe it is in danger of getting into a similar situation. "Basically, we are well equipped with the existing security measures. We coordinate with the police on an ongoing basis and work closely together," says Susanne Buchebner from Salzburg Airport. In addition to seamless video surveillance, the airport premises are also regularly patrolled by patrol cars. The aim is to be on site as quickly as possible if the worst comes to the worst.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.