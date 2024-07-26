Elite forces on standby for the festival

Salzburg Airport does not believe it is in danger of getting into a similar situation. "Basically, we are well equipped with the existing security measures. We coordinate with the police on an ongoing basis and work closely together," says Susanne Buchebner from Salzburg Airport. In addition to seamless video surveillance, the airport premises are also regularly patrolled by patrol cars. The aim is to be on site as quickly as possible if the worst comes to the worst.