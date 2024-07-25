Villach is ready
At the Kirchtag: police in lederhosen and dirndls
The program for the 79th Kirchtag week in the Drau town is impressive. Even the local police are dressed in traditional camouflage.
Even more customs, quality, genuine folk culture and boundless entertainment - that is the motto of the organizers. "The Kirchtag is our biggest and most beautiful traditional festival - a symbol of joie de vivre, international understanding and genuine customs," says Mayor Günther Albel at the Kirchtag press conference. He is particularly pleased about the new dance floor on Oberer Kirchenplatz.
Also new this year: with the purchase of the heart pin for five euros (available from City Marketing on Hans-Gasser-Platz and at the sales stand on the main square), the use of the mobile toilet on the Kirchtag grounds, travel on the Kirchtag-BUS:SI in the city area and the buses to Lake Faak and Lake Ossiach as well as a 20 percent discount on the purchase of Kirchtag merchandising items are included.
The high mass, the Jakobimarkt, the Kirchtag store and the traditional costume parade on the Saturday of Kirchtag are among the absolute highlights of the Gman year. The donations from our patrons for Villach residents in need go into our Kindlkassa this week.
so Kurt Maschke von der Villacher Bauerngman zur „Krone“
Some of the highlights: 28 folk music ensembles will create a great atmosphere in the Kirchtag guest garden on the main square. From Tuesday onwards, numerous party bands will be playing on Kaiser-Josef-Platz. And the police are also prepared: in uniform or camouflaged with "Kirchtagsmontur", security will be provided. All information about the Kirchtag program can be found here
