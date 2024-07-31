Wolfmother: In search of natural greatness

The fact that Wolfmother often allow many years to pass in between their albums is also due to the fact that Stockdale doesn't see songwriting as magical. "I don't believe that learning an instrument and songwriting is innate. You see something somewhere and you try it out, but you also have to push yourself. To have fun in life, you have to work hard towards it first. It's not for nothing that so many people give up on the road to a musical career. Because the happy, free moments don't happen that often." Stockdale came to playing guitar through his brother and became a musician by chance. "There are trained musicians and those like me. It's funny where life can take you." He was also lucky that he was the youngest of the family children. "I had no more university pressure. My brother studied economics and dropped out. My sister studied chemistry and also dropped out. At some point, my parents accepted that studying wasn't for everyone and so I had absolute freedom."