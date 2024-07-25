Came for 40 million
Is Flick chasing this “wonderkid” from the Barca yard?
The possibility of Barca's youngster Vitor Roque leaving the club can no longer be ruled out. The talented striker only joined the Catalans in January for 40 million euros, but coach Hansi Flick is said to be unable to guarantee the 19-year-old any appearances.
This is certainly not how the Brazilian had imagined his start in Europe. The hype surrounding Vitor Roque in Barcelona was huge before his arrival. The 19-year-old is regarded as an attacking gem. When he arrived in January, he was even expected to oust Robert Lewandowski from the starting eleven.
After all, the cash-strapped Catalans transferred 40 million to Athletico Paranaense to secure the services of the attacking gem. The hoped-for breakthrough has not yet materialized - and may still not be in the realm of possibility at Barcelona.
Will it be a "desert" adventure?
New Barca coach Hansi Flick is said to be unwilling to guarantee the 19-year-old more playing minutes in the coming season. That is why, despite a contract until 2031, an early departure is said to be on the cards. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are said to be interested. From a financial point of view, this is a tempting option for the financially troubled top club.
However, it is unlikely that the young Brazilian will leave for the "desert", despite the financial incentives. Instead, the hope is for a quick breakthrough in Europe. "If the club can't find a place for Vitor, we will unfortunately have to talk to find a solution," consultant Andre Cury made clear at the end of last season. Let's see what the solution will look like now.
