Nikki has tried it

From chainsaw to luxury pool: Kitz has it all

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 09:00

"Watching tennis" almost becomes a minor matter: "Krone" editor Nicole Greiderer tested what else the tournament site has to offer its guests at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel.

comment0 Kommentare

My attempts at serving at the Interwetten stand are proof that I'm not going to become a tennis pro. Before I embarrass myself, I step aside. There are still plenty of other people waiting to measure their serving speed.

The tennis courts are a hive of activity before the match starts. My first stop takes me to the "Krone" photo box, where hostess Leonie and I immortalize ourselves with the Generali Open trophy.

From playful to sporty
On the way to the Stihl stand, I win a hat on a wheel of fortune and a rucksack in a game. Arriving at the tool specialist's stand, I search in vain for a real chainsaw, but instead I get to try out a toy version for children.

The youngsters also find entertainment at the "Playground". I don't want to put my talent to death just yet and venture onto the tennis wall. It doesn't take half a minute before I've shot all the balls. Perhaps a refreshment will help? There's everything from Kasspatzeln to kebabs next door.

Generali advertises its app, including a partnership with the Garmin fitness watch, with an ergometer. I cycle 400 meters with the wind, cobblestone simulator and screen. Now I've earned a shopping break! There are plenty of opportunities.

Cocktails, a buffet and a pool with water lilies swimming in it await the VIPs in the Champions Club. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Cocktails, a buffet and a pool with water lilies swimming in it await the VIPs in the Champions Club.
A detour into the world of the VIPs
The queue outside the stadium is several meters long. Before I get in line, I take a look inside the Champions Club. For some visitors, including "Krone" winners, the pool and five-star buffet are actually part of reality.

Babsi Schett (left) shows "Krone" editor Nicole Greiderer how to serve. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Krone KREATIV)
Babsi Schett (left) shows "Krone" editor Nicole Greiderer how to serve.
I manage to get away from the VIP area just in time to get Lukas Neumayer's autograph in front of Center Court. But now I'm really off to the stadium - where, luckily for me, I promptly bump into tennis legend Babsi Schett, who I ask for a few tips. Maybe the serve will work out after all.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
