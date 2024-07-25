Ambassador criticized
“A disgrace for the Salzburg Festival
On the fringes of a vacation camp for children from the war region in Salzburg, the Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Khymynets massively criticizes the retention of conductor Teodor Currentzis. For him, politics and art cannot be separated.
It is deeply disconcerting," said the Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Khymynets, sharply criticizing the actions of the festival management. The controversial Russian-Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis, who is considered a supporter of Putin and is also supported by the regime, is once again a guest at the Salzburg Festival Summer.
Culture is part of society. The approach is deeply disconcerting.
Vasyl Khymynets, ukrainischer Botschafter in Österreich
"You can't separate culture and politics," says Khymynets. "Culture is part of society." The festival is disqualifying itself, he says clearly. "We in Ukraine are deeply disappointed that after two and a half years of war and after so many terrible attacks, representatives of Russian ideology are still being given a stage." This is a disgrace for a free world and unacceptable, said the ambassador.
Vacation camp in Obertrum for children from the war region
In sharp contrast to this is a vacation camp that is currently taking place in Obertrum and is supported by the state of Salzburg. 66 children aged between 8 and 15 and 20 supervisors from the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv are experiencing a two-week break from the war and thus also a break from the sudden wailing of the sirens. Khymynets thanks supporters: "The children are experiencing normality again."
"They can't go to leisure facilities at home. A normal childhood is not possible," says caregiver Larisa Dontsul about the young people during the war. Various mayors from Obertrum to Bad Hofgastein participate with invitations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
