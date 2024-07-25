“A disgrace for the Salzburg Festival

Vacation camp in Obertrum for children from the war region

In sharp contrast to this is a vacation camp that is currently taking place in Obertrum and is supported by the state of Salzburg. 66 children aged between 8 and 15 and 20 supervisors from the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv are experiencing a two-week break from the war and thus also a break from the sudden wailing of the sirens. Khymynets thanks supporters: "The children are experiencing normality again."