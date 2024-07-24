No charges against the mayor of Innsbruck

The focus was also on business between the Anzengruber resort at the time and the company. According to the city of Innsbruck, there were "not insignificant business relationships". The company had developed an app for the city. Orders for app modules totaling 47,000 euros had been placed with the company, but the individual invoices remained below the limit of 25,000 euros required by the city senate, the city referred to a survey by the municipal directorate. Although the City of Innsbruck was listed as the responsible party in the app, the offices responsible for data protection, personnel development and citizen services were not aware of the application. The app was taken offline because an audit revealed shortcomings with regard to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).