Not a single municipality has applied for radar yet

Aschach wants to control the town center

Like Hemetsberger, Dietmar Groiss (SP), head of the village of Aschach an der Donau, was one of the supporters of the amendment. "One of the main reasons was to give municipalities the opportunity to control speed with radar devices themselves," says Groiss, "because otherwise I can impose whatever I want." In future, Aschach wants to control the existing 30 km/h speed limit in the town center itself.