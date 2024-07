Out into the party hustle and bustle and into the fun

The summer temperatures lure us outside. And the wide range of events on offer in Upper Austria is also geared towards this. One open air follows the next. The Fantastischen Vier perform at Klassik am Dom, while Christina Stürmer & Co. delight in Bad Schallerbach. The "Krone" presents two spectacles, the Holi-Fest in Linz harbor and the Lederhosentreffen in Windischgarsten.