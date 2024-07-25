Wisla Krakow against SK Rapid from 6pm LIVE

Klauß described Wisla as a team "that has its strengths in attack and has two or three really good players". The club from Krakow won 2-0 (home) and 2-1 (away) against Kosovan runners-up KF Llapi in the first qualifying round. However, these games were "not really meaningful", emphasized Klauß. "How much quality did the opponents have? To what extent were they challenged? The games were always very clear-cut for Krakow. We know what to expect in terms of content, but we'll see how high the quality is in the end. I still believe that we will be challenged."