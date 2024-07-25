Europa League qualifier
Wisla Krakow against SK Rapid from 6pm LIVE
Rapid have to play Wisla Krakow in the Europa League qualifiers. The match starts at 6pm, we will report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Rapid are aiming for a successful start to the new season today. The Hütteldorfer are fighting for a good starting position for the third qualifying round of the Europa League at Polish second division club and reigning cup winners Wisla Krakow. The return match takes place a week later in Vienna. Should Rapid overcome the Wisla hurdle, they will face the winner of Trabzonspor v Ruzomberok (SVK).
In the event of an out, they would continue in the third Conference League qualifying round against the promoted team from FK Sarajevo against Spartak Trnava (SVK). Reaching the European Cup group stage is Rapid's major goal, as coach Robert Klauß confirmed. "We're up for it, we definitely want to get there because we can develop our players there and because it's also a source of financial income for us as a club and a platform on which we can present ourselves," said the German.
In view of these advantages, the club would gladly accept English weeks. "I like to play a lot, to play every three days. That's what we worked for last season and now in the summer, so we're ready," said Klauß. It was positive that the squad was put together early, "because we start very early with important games. That also defines the fall for us to a certain extent, what will happen in the qualifying round over the next few weeks. We're really looking forward to that. I hope we win a lot of games," explained the coach.
Schaub and Sattlberger ill
Although Klauß had to accept the short-term absence of Louis Schaub and Nikolas Sattlberger due to illness, he looked back on what he described as a "good transfer period". "It's not so much about the players now, but about the fact that we were done with everything relatively early. We were able to sign players with whom we had already been in contact for some time. I believe that a few processes already fit quite well."
Rapid can provide the first proof of this against a traditional club that currently only plays in the second Polish league and qualified for the European Cup by winning the Cup. They are "probably" the favorites, assumed Klauß. "We accept this role, but I don't think we should underestimate our opponents under any circumstances. It's a big task, especially away from home, because we're playing in front of a big crowd. There will be a lot of loud support, simply a good atmosphere. But we're also looking forward to it."
Klauß described Wisla as a team "that has its strengths in attack and has two or three really good players". The club from Krakow won 2-0 (home) and 2-1 (away) against Kosovan runners-up KF Llapi in the first qualifying round. However, these games were "not really meaningful", emphasized Klauß. "How much quality did the opponents have? To what extent were they challenged? The games were always very clear-cut for Krakow. We know what to expect in terms of content, but we'll see how high the quality is in the end. I still believe that we will be challenged."
Arriving late to Poland
Klauß and his charges took off from Vienna-Schwechat Airport on Wednesday morning after a delay of around two hours. Around 25,000 spectators are expected at the Henryk Reyman Stadium in Krakow, with around 700 Rapid supporters traveling from Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
