How the NEOS want to get fit for government

Meinl-Reisinger: "Only action will get us further"

The pink reform groups that have now been launched are not about producing more papers on content, as the NEOS' positions are known. It is now about the "how" of concrete implementation, said the party leader. By the beginning of September, the Pinks want to present this "how" in all areas - from education to easing the burden. "There must be an end to Sunday speeches, only action will get us further."